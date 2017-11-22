It’s the pre-Thanksgiving PFT PM

PFTPM

As you wrap up the truncated work week and prepare to eat so much that your calves become the size of tree trunks, make your way home or wherever it is you’re going with the Wednesday edition of the PFT PM podcast.

In addition to a variety of late-afternoon topics, it’s a preview of the trio of Thanksgiving games, capped with answers to plenty of questions from Twitter.

Listen to the show below. If you like it, subscribe at Apple Podcasts, rate it, and review it.

We’ll be back on Friday with another PFT PM podcast. There will, however, be a #nodaysoff edition of PFT Live on Thanksgiving morning, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio.