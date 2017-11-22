Getty Images

The Colts remain confident their quarterback will play Sunday, but Jacoby Brissett remains in concussion protocol, per Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ CBS4.

Coach Chuck Pagano said Brissett would practice Wednesday and, barring a setback, would take another step with a “contact” day Thursday.

On Friday, Brissett will see an independent neurologist, who will have to clear the quarterback before he can return to game action.

Brissett developed concussion-like symptoms after the Colts’ pre-bye loss to the Steelers on Nov. 12.

Pagano said Monday that Brissett “should be OK” to play Sunday against the Titans.