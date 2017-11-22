Jason Witten calls offensive meeting to discuss lack of points

Getty Images

Cowboys veteran Jason Witten called an offensive meeting this week to try to figure out how to get back on track. The Cowboys have scored only one touchdown in 23 drives over the past two games, and that was a 21-yard drive after an interception.

The Cowboys played without left tackle Tyron Smith and running back Ezekiel Elliott in losses to the Falcons and Eagles. Smith could return from a groin injury Thursday, though Elliott has four more games to serve in his suspension.

“It was a good visit,” Witten said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think our guys understand what the task is and where we are in the season. Look, we’ve seen what we’re capable of doing. This offense, we know we have the right guys, the right players and the right coaches, so there is a lot of confidence that comes from that. You know, you just have to play better. Opportunities when we get them, we just have to take advantage of them. This system has been successful, highly successful, and the players in it have been highly successful.

“That’s what our team has done and has just got to get back to it.”

Second-year quarterback Dak Prescott also spoke.

“To me as players, we’ve got to execute better, we’ve got to make guys miss sometimes,” Prescott said. “One-on-ones, we’ve got to make guys miss, sometimes getting out of the pocket instead of running out of bounds. ‘Hey, maybe I’ll try to make that safety miss and try to score.’ It’s just that one right now, fighting, it’s got to come out of us right now.”