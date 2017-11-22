Jay Gruden: Giants’ problem is they lost the NFL’s best receiver, Odell Beckham

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 22, 2017, 8:57 AM EST
Washington coach Jay Gruden is preparing to face a 2-8 Giants team on Thanksgiving, and he thinks he knows why that Giants team is having such a disappointing season: Odell Beckham.

Specifically, Gruden says Beckham is the best receiver in football, and when he went down, the Giants were bound to have a rough go of it.

Asked to name the difference between the Giants this year and last year, Gruden answered, “Odell Beckham.”

“Without Odell Beckham, it’s a huge difference. He’s the best receiver in the league,” Gruden said, via Art Stapleton of USA Today.

Losing Beckham certainly hurts, but there’s a huge flaw in Gruden’s line of thinking: Beckham played in four games this season, and the Giants were 0-4 in those games. There must be more to the Giants losing than just Beckham’s injury, because the Giants were losing before Beckham’s injury.

2 responses to “Jay Gruden: Giants’ problem is they lost the NFL’s best receiver, Odell Beckham

  1. That is not the Giants’ problem. And that is why Jay Gruden isn’t much of a coach. They lost their whole receiving corps, and him being there without it wouldn’t help. The defense is sorely underperforming, and he doesn’t play defense. Eli has regressed with age, and he doesn’t play QB.

    Jay Gruden is not a smart man.

  2. If you lose one player and your team instantly goes from playoff contender to one of the worst teams in the league… You have much, much bigger problems than just that one player being injured.

