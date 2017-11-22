John Dorsey hopes to return to NFL in 2018

AP

The Chiefs surprised many people when they fired General Manager John Dorsey in June and replaced him with his deputy Brett Veach, including Dorsey himself.

Dorsey said he was “just a caretaker,” but told Adam Schefter of ESPN that the firing after four years on the job still surprised him “a little bit” while appearing on Schefter’s podcast. He also said that he’s been spending his days watching tape and making calls around the league in hopes of landing another caretaker position come 2018.

“Hopefully when January comes rolling around something good will happen,” Dorsey said. “I’d like to see if I get another opportunity to build. I see myself as a builder and a teacher. If that doesn’t happen, I’ll still try to get into football somehow but I’m the eternal optimist. I’m hoping something may happen. You’ve got to be prepared if something does happen.”

Dorsey said he knows he “can do my job with the best of my peers” in the league and the first five games of this season were a pretty good example for Dorsey to point to on that front. Draft picks like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Marcus Peters and Kareem Hunt joined Alex Smith, acquired in a trade a month after Dorsey was hired, in leading the way to a 5-0 record.

Things have slowed from there, but Dorsey believes the team will “make that final push in late November and late December.” If they don’t, they may turn to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who Dorsey drafted after orchestrating a move up the draft board in a more that will have an impact on the Chiefs roster long after Dorsey has moved on to his next job.