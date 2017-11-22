Jordan Reed ruled out for Thursday night

Getty Images

When Redskins coach Jay Gruden spoke to the media on Wednesday, he said that tight end Jordan Reed would be a game-time decision for Thursday night’s matchup with the Giants.

Gruden either misspoke, misled those paying attention or something about Reed’s hamstring injury took a turn for the worse because he’s actually been ruled out for the contest. It will be the fourth straight game Reed has missed due to the injury and the fifth game Reed has missed overall this year.

Center Chase Roullier is out after having hand surgery, leaving Tony Bergstrom to start in his place. Safety Montae Nicholson and defensive lineman Terrell McClain will also miss the game.

The Redskins placed four players on injured reserve earlier this week, but still have enough bruised bodies that they listed 11 players as questionable for the game. Running back Samaje Perine is on that list due to a finger injury, which could be problematic for Washington with Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson already on injured reserve.

Linebackers Ryan Anderson (knee), Martrell Spaight (ankle) and Zach Brown (Achilles); defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis (hand/thigh) and Anthony Lanier II (knee); tackles Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), Morgan Moses (eye/ankles) and Trent Williams (knee); guard Brandon Scherff (knee); and wide receiver Ryan Grant (calf) are also listed as questionable.