Getty Images

The Giants haven’t had much to celebrate this season, but with a win comes nice things.

Safety Landon Collins was named NFC defensive player of the week, after the Giants’ upset overtime win over the Chiefs last week.

Collins had a red zone interception (when the game was tied 6-6) and a career-high 14 tackles. Nine of the tackles came in the second half or overtime.

He has shown he can be an impact player, but he’s been surrounded by so much losing it’s been hard to tell.