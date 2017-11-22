Lions claim Dwight Freeney

Getty Images

Defensive end Dwight Freeney lost his job with the Seahawks on Tuesday, but another playoff contender in the NFC would like to add him to their defensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Freeney has been claimed off of waivers by the Lions. The move would give the Lions another player to use rushing the passer, something that Freeney showed he could still do by recording three sacks in four games with the Seahawks.

The move also reunites Freeney with Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, who was the Colts’ offensive coordinator and head coach for some of Freeney’s tenure in Indianapolis. Their relationship started when Caldwell was the head coach at Wake Forest trying to recruit Freeney, who ultimately opted to go to Syracuse.

“Jim is a great guy,” Freeney said, via the Detroit News. “He’s calm, cool and collected. He knows how to motivate a team. He understands the team very well and it’s no surprise to me how he turned that Detroit franchise around. It’s only a matter of time with Jim.”

Unless he decides he doesn’t want to continue playing, it looks like Freeney will get another chance to experience Caldwell’s motivational skills over the final weeks of the season.