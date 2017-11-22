Lions promote Christian Ringo to take Khyri Thornton’s spot

Getty Images

The Lions have promoted defensive tackle Christian Ringo from the practice squad. He takes Khyri Thornton‘s spot on the 53-player roster.

The Packers selected Ringo in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Louisiana Lafayette. He spent two seasons in Green Bay as a member of the practice squad and active roster.

The Bengals acquired Ringo off waivers from the Packers on September 6 before waiving him six days later. The Lions then signed Ringo to their practice squad.

He has made two tackles and a forced fumble in eight career games.