Lions waive defensive tackle Khyri Thornton

The Detroit Lions waived veteran defensive tackle Khyri Thornton on Tuesday.

Thornton had recorded just three tackles in four games since returning to the roster from suspension last month. He played 68 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps in his four games with Detroit this season.

Thornton appeared in 13 games while making six starts for the Lions last season. He recorded 18 tackles and a sack last season before being suspended the first six games of this year due to violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. He appeared in 23 games for Detroit over the last three seasons.

Thornton was a third round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He never appeared in a game for the Packers after a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve at the end of training camp. He was waived the following September, claimed by the New England Patriots and waived again a month later.

The Lions claimed him off waivers from New England and he’s spent the last three seasons with the Lions.