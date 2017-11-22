Mark Ingram named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

It’s amazing to think, now, that the Saints went out and signed Adrian Peterson this offseason.

Because they’re running it well now, with a draft pick and parts they had on hand.

Veteran back Mark Ingram was just named NFC offensive player of the week, after his share of the Saints comeback overtime win against Washington last week.

Ingram had 134 yards on just 11 carries, and added another 21 yards on three catches.

That marked the fourth 100-yard game in six for Ingram since the Saints pulled the plug on the Peterson experiment, and coupled with rookie Alvin Kamara, the Saints have won eight straight games behind their running game.