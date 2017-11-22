Matthew Judon named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Ravens pitched their third shutout of the season last Sunday and one of the players who helped put it together has been recognized as the AFC defensive player of the week.

There were a few candidates on a unit that racked up six sacks and five turnovers, but linebacker Matthew Judon was named the winner of the award for the first time in his career.

Judon had two of those six sacks and also forced running back Devante Mays to fumble in the second quarter to account for one of the turnovers. Judon also had seven tackles during the game.

Judon didn’t have a sack through five games, but has now picked up five in the last five outings. That kind of production is valuable for a Ravens defense is the driver of the team’s playoff hopes as we enter the final stretch of the season.