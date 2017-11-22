Nathan Peterman had a higher passer rating as a Chargers quarterback

Getty Images

The Bills have admitted the error of their ways and re-embraced quarterback Tyrod Taylor. To the extent that anyone in the organization remains in the general vicinity of the pro-Nathan Peterman camp, consider this: His performance against L.A. was so bad that his passer rating actually would have been higher when viewed as a member of the Chargers, not the Bills.

Peterman completed six of 14 passes for 66 yards, no touchdowns, and five interceptions. That translates to a passer rating of 17.9.

If Chargers players had been the intended target of his throws, and if treating his one pick-six as a touchdown pass and interception return yardage as passing yardage, Peterman’s stat line would have been five for 14, 84 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions. And that creates a passer rating of 41.1.

While it may not be easy for coach Sean McDermott to retreat on his decision to entrust the job to the rookie, it’s clearly the right decision — and it’s clear that Peterman won’t become the franchise quarterback the Bills desperately want.

At least they now know, which means they now can begin to evaluate their options for finding a franchise quarterback.