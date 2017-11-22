Saints sign Dexter McDougle

Getty Images

The Saints are doubling down on cornerback additions after rookie standout Marshon Lattimore had to leave last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

They brought back Sterling Moore and coach Sean Payton confirmed on Wednesday that they have signed Dexter McDougle to the 53-man roster.

McDougle was a Jets third-round pick in 2014, but missed his rookie year after tearing his ACL during camp. He played 20 games over the next two years and was traded to the Eagles in late August. He played eight games in Philly before being released last week.

Defensive end Alex Okafor went on injured reserve with a torn Achilles and linebacker Adam Bighill was waived to make room for the new arrivals on the 53-man roster.