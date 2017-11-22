Seahawks promote WR David Moore from practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2017, 3:42 PM EST
Getty Images

The Seahawks opened a roster spot on Tuesday when they waived defensive end Dwight Freeney and they filled it on Wednesday with a player from the other side of the ball.

The team announced that wide receiver David Moore has been promoted from the practice squad.

Moore was a seventh-round pick by the team this April and caught four passes for 44 yards during the preseason. He failed to make the 53-man roster in early September, but returned to the practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

With Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett, Tanner McEvoy and Amara Darboh already on hand at receiver, Moore may be looking at special teams work as his route to the 46-man gameday roster.

1 responses to “Seahawks promote WR David Moore from practice squad

  1. So they waived a guy who had 3 sacks in 4 games not to add some MUCH needed help to a very depleted secondary, but to call up some nobody practice squad WR?

    Sherman out. Chancellor out. Griffin went down. They have Baldwin, Richardson, Lockett, McKissic, but forget the secondary…..lets subtract from our pass rush to bring up a #6 WR / special teamer

    Weakening an already depleted defense for apparently no reason at all.

    But hey, try another last second TE shovel pass fake FG that has to go 20 yards for TD or bust. Challenge more obviously incomplete passes that clearly bounce straight off the turf as if you have no access to replay before throwing a challenge flag.

    These Seahawks are just clueless right now.

