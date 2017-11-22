Seahawks promote WR David Moore from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks opened a roster spot on Tuesday when they waived defensive end Dwight Freeney and they filled it on Wednesday with a player from the other side of the ball.

The team announced that wide receiver David Moore has been promoted from the practice squad.

Moore was a seventh-round pick by the team this April and caught four passes for 44 yards during the preseason. He failed to make the 53-man roster in early September, but returned to the practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

With Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett, Tanner McEvoy and Amara Darboh already on hand at receiver, Moore may be looking at special teams work as his route to the 46-man gameday roster.