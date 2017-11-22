Some think Darnold, Rosen should stay in school

Getty Images

When it comes to the draft, the best prospects of a given year go early, regardless of whether they’re prospects who are likely to become great players. This year, two of the quarterbacks perceived to be the best quarterback prospects from this bunch of prospects would likely be taken early in the draft. The question is whether they’re poised to become great players, right away or ever.

For USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen, both could choose to stay in school for one more year. And some in NFL circles think they should.

It’s a perception that comes both from scouts with teams that may be looking for a quarterback in the draft, and from scouts with teams that likely won’t be. As to Rosen, the thinking is that another year would assist with his maturity and leadership skills. As to Darnold, the thinking is that the extra year would help him improve his overall game.

As to Darnold, some still think he may choose to stay in school, and that he’d come out only if certain he’ll be a top-three pick. As to Rosen, some think he’ll enter the draft — and that he’ll likely be a top-10 pick if he does.

Officially, Rosen hasn’t finalized his plan.