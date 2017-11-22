Stephen Gostkowski named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski seems to be back. Not that he really went far.

Gostkowski was named AFC special teams player of the week, after his perfect day in the win over the Raiders in Mexico City. He hit all four field goals (including a 62-yarder and a 51-yarder) and all his extra points. The 62 was a franchise record, breaking his own old mark of 58.

They’re used to such days, as he hit at least 91.7 percent of his field goals during a three-year stretch from 2013-15. Last year he dipped all the way down (everything’s relative) to 84.4 percent, but he’s pushing back to the 90s now. He’s 26-of-29 this season (89.7), and we’re willing to round up since it’s Thanksgiving week.

It’s his sixth player of the week award.