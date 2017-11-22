Sterling Shepard questionable for Thanksgiving night

Getty Images

The Giants will be down two starters on the offensive line on Thursday night, but it remains to be seen if they’ll get wide receiver Sterling Shepard back for Thanksgiving.

Shepard did not play against the Chiefs last Sunday because of migraine headaches and he missed practice on Tuesday for the same reason, but the team stopped short of ruling him out against the Redskins. Shepard is listed as questionable for the game along with five others, including defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and linebacker Jonathan Casillas.

Right tackle Justin Pugh and right guard D.J. Fluker were ruled out. It’s the second straight game that Pugh has missed with a back injury and Chad Wheeler will get the start in his place again this week. Jon Halapio and John Greco are options to step in for Fluker.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson is also out for the Giants, who are also set to be without linebacker Calvin Munson after listing him as doubtful.