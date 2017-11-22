The Josh Johnson era in Houston has come to an end

Getty Images

The Texans have apparently seen sufficient progress from the quarterback position that they only need two.

The team announced a handful of transactions, including the release of quarterback Josh Johnson.

They also made official the waiver-claim of running back Andre Ellington, the promotion of wide receiver Cobi Hamilton from the practice squad, and the placement of running back D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve.

Ditching Johnson leaves them with just Tom Savage and T.J. Yates at quarterback. A week ago, it was nearly a question if it was time for a change. But Savage came back with a positive result (leading them back to a win over the Cardinals), so Johnson is now surplus to requirements.

The Texans were Johnson’s 10th NFL team. He began with the Buccaneers and plowed through stints with the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, and Giants as well. There was also that stint with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL.