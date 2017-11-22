The Wentz Wagon delivers plenty of Pro Bowl votes

Getty Imagess

Take a seat, #Tommy. There’s a new fan-favorite franchise quarterback in town. So far.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has emerged as the leading (so far) vote-getter for the Pro Bowl. Wentz has 273,367. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is second, with 239,989.

Rounding out the top 10 are Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (227,771), Rams running back Todd Gurley (215,687), Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (215,584), Saints quarterback Drew Brees (207,751), Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (204,611), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (200,346), Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (183,630), and Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (178,392).

Hunt is the only rookie in the top 10, and the Steelers, Rams, and Chiefs each have two players among the top 10.

Voting continues through December 14.