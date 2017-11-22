Tom Brady misses practice with Achilles injury

Getty Images

The Patriots’ injury report lists Tom Brady as not practicing with an injury to his Achilles. The quarterback is “fine,” reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, and Brady will start against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The team, though, obviously will manage Brady’s reps this week.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski did not practice with an illness.

Center David Andrews also missed Wednesday’s work with an illness. Tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), safety Patrick Chung (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) did not practice either.