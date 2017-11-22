Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski not spotted at open portion of practice

Getty Images

The Patriots were without a couple of their biggest stars during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media.

Neither quarterback Tom Brady nor tight end Rob Gronkowski was spotted on the field while reporters were allowed to take in practice on a rainy day in New England. There’s no word on whether they emerged for the later stages of practice, which will change later on Wednesday when the team releases an injury report that would also explain why they weren’t on the field.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said this week that going to Mexico City to face the Raiders last Sunday took “a lot of energy out of our organization” and said the team was “exhausted,” so it may have just been a case of giving some extra rest to important players.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan, right tackle Marcus Cannon and center David Andrews were also not spotted on the field. All three players were out against the Raiders.