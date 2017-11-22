Tyler Lockett named NFC special teamer of the week

Getty Images

Seahawks kick returner Tyler Lockett didn’t break off a return for a touchdown in last Sunday night’s game, but he did his fair share to put the team in position for points.

Lockett returned five kickoffs for 197 yards over the course of the evening, including a 57-yard burst on the first Falcons kickoff of the night. The 197 yards are the most by a kick returner in a game since the NFL changed the rules to put the ball at the 25-yard-line after kickoffs.

Lockett, who also caught four passes for 37 yards on the night, was named the NFC special teams player of the week as a result of his efforts.

It’s the second time Lockett has received the award, which comes as a consolation prize after the Seahawks came up short in a 34-31 Atlanta win.