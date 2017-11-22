Tyrod Taylor: It’s been an interesting set of days

AP

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor got benched by the Bills a week ago, but five Nathan Peterman interceptions in one half made it a short stay on the bench.

Taylor played the second half of last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday that Taylor will be back in the lineup against the Chiefs this weekend. In a Wednesday press conference, Taylor summed up the roller coaster as “an interesting set of days” that he thinks left him pretty much where he was when he started.

Taylor said his focus has stayed the same over the course of the week and that it remains on fixing “what we haven’t done right” over the course of a three-game losing streak. Despite the benching, he also said believes he still has McDermott’s “full support” but that support doesn’t appear to extend beyond Sunday.

Taylor said he hasn’t been told anything about who will start in Week 13 and that his 2018 status is out of his hands as the team can cut him loose before paying a $6 million roster bonus a few days into the next league year. The machinations of the last seven days suggest that’s not something they’ll be doing, but it’s clear little is being written in stone in Buffalo these days.