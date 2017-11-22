Vance Joseph: We have to see where Paxton Lynch is as a quarterback

Getty Images

The Broncos officially named Paxton Lynch their starting quarterback on Wednesday and head coach Vance Joseph met with the media in the afternoon to answer questions about the decision to make a change from Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler replaced Trevor Siemian, which illustrates how much the quarterback issues have affected the Broncos this season. Joseph nodded to that when he said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, that it is “simply his turn” when discussing why Lynch got the nod against the Raiders this week, although he provided another reason why the 2016 first-round pick was the choice.

“Playing Paxton is two-fold: We have to see where he is as a quarterback, but we want to win on Sunday,” Joseph said.

Joseph indicated that Lynch will keep the starting job if he plays well, although it seems likely that anything other than a Nathan Peterman-esque outing should earn him at least one more look. The Broncos may be headed into the offseason looking for a quarterback under any circumstances, but a fuller look at Lynch after taking him so early in the draft seems like a good idea in a season that’s not ending with a playoff berth.