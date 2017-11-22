Vikings enter Thanksgiving game healthy

Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Vikings will be playing the Lions on Thanksgiving. When the road team shows up for the game, it will have all of its players on the field, most likely.

The final report has only three players listed as questionable: tackle Mike Remmers (concussion), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring), and defensive end Brian Robison (back).

Five other Vikings appeared on the injury report throughout the week, but each (headlined by cornerback Xavier Rhodes, with a calf injury, and defensive end Everson Griffen, who has a foot injury) have no designation on the final report in advance of the Week 12 showdown between the 8-2 Vikings and 6-4 Lions.