Wednesday morning one-liners

The Patriots’ defense is giving up 282 passing yards per game, most in the NFL.

The Bills’ defense has forced an NFL-high 20 fumbles.

Dolphins RB Damien Williams has a 69-yard run this year but has just 74 yards on his other 37 carries.

With six games to go, Jets QB Josh McCown already has a career-high 14 touchdown passes.

The Ravens’ defense has an NFL-high 16 interceptions.

The Browns are the only team in the NFL converting less than 30 percent of their third downs.

The Bengals are gaining an NFL-low 265.6 yards a game.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell is leading the league with 886 rushing yards.

The Texans’ defense has allowed just three rushing touchdowns this season, fewest in the NFL.

The Colts’ defense is giving up an NFL-high 8.3 yards per pass.

The Jaguars’ defense has held opposing quarterbacks to a 64.5 passer rating, the lowest in the NFL.

The Titans’ defense has given up an NFL-high 151 passing first downs.

The Chargers’ defense is allowing an NFL-worst 138.9 rushing yards per game.

The Raiders’ defense still doesn’t have an interception. Every other team has at least three interceptions.

The Broncos’ defense has given up 22 touchdown passes, tied for most in the NFL.

The Chiefs’ defense is holding quarterbacks to an NFL-low 54.6 percent completion rate.

The Giants’ defense has just 14 sacks, tied for fewest in the NFL.

The Eagles’ defense is allowing an NFL-low 71 rushing yards per game.

Cowboys RB Alfred Morris is averaging 6.2 yards a carry.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has a career-high 101.8 passer rating.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is averaging 7.8 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per pass.

Packers QB Brett Hundley is averaging 8.0 yards per carry and 5.9 yards per pass.

The Lions are 0-for-6 when going for it on fourth down, the worst in the NFL.

The Vikings have the NFL’s best third down defense.

The Falcons’ defense has allowed opposing offenses to pick up a first down on nine fourth downs, the most in the NFL.

The Panthers’ defense is giving up only 15.7 first downs per game, best in the NFL.

The Buccaneers’ defense is allowing opposing offenses to pick up the first down on 46 percent of third downs, worst in the NFL.

Saints QB Drew Brees has been sacked just 10 times in 10 games.

The Cardinals’ defense has recovered just two fumbles, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

The 49ers’ defense has allowed 77 rushing first downs this season, most in the NFL.

The Seahawks have just three rushing touchdowns and two of them are by Russell Wilson.

Rams RB Todd Gurley has a career high 11 total touchdowns.