Ziggy Ansah questionable, Jamal Agnew out for Lions

The Lions will kick off the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate by hosting the Vikings and they may have defensive end Ziggy Ansah back in the lineup for the NFC North clash.

Ansah missed the last two games with a back injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis this week and has been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Ansah has had a quiet season outside of a three-sack game against the Giants in Week Two, but the Lions could certainly use some flashes of his old skills as they try to slow down the Minnesota offense.

The Lions won’t have punt returner Jamal Agnew, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. It will be the first game the rookie has missed this season, so he won’t be adding to his two punt return touchdowns on the year.

Running back Dwayne Washington is also out with a hip injury while linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is questionable.