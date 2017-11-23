Adam Gase: Jay Cutler could play without practicing

Getty Images

The Dolphins aren’t able to give thanks for quarterback Jay Cutler‘s exit from the concussion protocol yet.

Coach Adam Gase said on Thursday that there is nothing new to report on Cutler’s progress toward clearance for game action, which means Matt Moore continues to work with the first team ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Gase did say that Cutler could play even if he doesn’t practice on Friday.

“Because of being a veteran player, yeah,” Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post.

While they wait to see what happens with Cutler, the Dolphins also have some injury issues to sort through on their offensive line. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been out with an illness and right guard Jermon Bushrod has a foot injury, although Gase said Thursday that he expects Tunsil will be well enough to play on Sunday.