Bears place Leonard Floyd on injured reserve

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd avoided a torn ACL when he hurt his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but not a season-ending injury.

Floyd was placed on injured reserve Thursday as a result of the injury, something that coach John Fox called likely when discussing Floyd’s status this week. Fox said that Floyd suffered injuries to his MCL and PCL after cornerback Kyle Fuller collided with his leg while trying to make a tackle against Detroit.

The 2016 first-round pick started all 10 games for the Bears this season. He had 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks in those outings.

The Bears promoted linebacker Howard Jones from their practice squad to take Floyd’s roster spot. Jones played 20 games for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons and had five sacks in 2015.