Bill Musgrave wants “cleaner” offensive approach for Broncos

Bill Musgrave will work his first game as Broncos offensive coordinator against the Raiders this Sunday and he outlined some of what he plans to do on Wednesday.

Musgrave takes over for Mike McCoy, who was fired after reports emerged that people inside the team felt his playbook was too unwieldy. Given that criticism and head coach Vance Joseph’s own comments about simplifying the offense, it’s little surprise to hear Musgrave playing up the opposite approach to running the offense.

“We’re going to try to be much cleaner in our approach,” Musgrave said, via ESPN.com. “Take care of the football, take care of the quarterback and be explosive when the ball is in our hands. … Like a teacher, find out what that student’s champion is and play to that strength. And that’s what we’re going to try to do as coaches: Think players first, then plays and play to our strengths.”

Joseph said Wednesday that a main reason for starting 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch is because they need to figure out where he is as a quarterback. Musgrave will be charged with taking that information and tailoring the offense to fit Lynch with the hope that the team can finally find something that works on that side of the ball.