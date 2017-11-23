Chargers dominate Cowboys 28-6

AP

The Cowboys, who haven’t made back-to-back playoff appearances since 2006-07, remain in the playoff hunt mathematically. But reality says they wrote their obit to this season on Thursday.

The Chargers dominated the Cowboys from start to finish, beating Dallas 28-6 in a game that wasn’t that close. The Cowboys have lost three games in a row, getting outscored 92-22, with only two touchdowns playing without All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Chargers, who never punted, missed chances to make it even more lopsided.

Kicker Nick Novak missed a 35-yard field goal and an extra point before leaving with a back injury. Punter Drew Kaser went 1-for-3 on his extra-point attempts as the emergency kicker. The Chargers also passed on a chance to kick a chip-shot field goal, going for it on fourth-and-13 from the Dallas 16. Los Angeles also settled for a field goal after reaching the Dallas 4.

The Chargers ended the game inside the Dallas 5-yard line taking a knee three times.

Philip Rivers completed 27 of 33 passes for 434 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was his most yards passing since he had 503 yards against the Packers on Oct. 18, 2015. Keenan Allen caught 11 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown, while Hunter Henry made five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers, who had five interceptions of Nathan Peterman last week in a 52-24 victory over the Bills, had two more Thursday. Desmond King returned a fourth-quarter pick of Dak Prescott 90 yards for a score.

Opponents have outscored the Cowboys 72-6 in the second half of the past three games.

Prescott completed 20 of 27 passes for 179 yards and the two picks. He has thrown three pick-sixes this season, and last week against Philadelphia, Prescott lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Chargers are headed in the opposite direction with two consecutive victories, putting pressure on the Chiefs in the AFC West. They outscored the Bills and the Cowboys 80-30 and appear to be rolling.