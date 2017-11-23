Chargers go up 9-0 on a Hunter Henry touchdown catch

AP

The Chargers finally cashed in with a touchdown, though they continue to give away points, missing the PAT.

Hunter Henry caught a 3-yard pass from Philip Rivers on the first possession of the second half. Nick Novak, who injured his back in the first half but returned to kick a 22-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter, missed the extra point. It was wide left. He missed a 35-yard field goal wide right in the first half.

Los Angeles has four drives, not counting a kneel down at the end of the first half, and could have scored on all four. The Chargers have 305 yards, with Rivers passing for 270.

Henry has five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, and Keenan Allen has seven for 85.

The Cowboys, who have gone 26 consecutive possessions without a touchdown, now have been outscored 73-9 since their last touchdown. Dak Prescott ran for a 34-yard touchdown on the team’s first possession of the second half, but it was negated by a holding penalty on left tackle Tyron Smith. The Cowboys ended up punting.