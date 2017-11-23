Chargers have dominated Cowboys, lead only 3-0 at half

AP

The return of Tyron Smith did not help the Cowboys score. The All-Pro left tackle is playing — though the Cowboys lost All-Pro right guard Zack Martin in the second quarter to a possible concussion — but the Cowboys haven’t scored.

Dallas has now gone 25 consecutive possessions without a touchdown. The Cowboys’ last touchdown came two weeks ago against Atlanta, with 6:19 remaining in the first quarter, a 21-yard drive that followed an Xavier Woods interception. Since then, opponents have outscored the Cowboys 67-9.

The Cowboys are lucky to be down only 3-0 at the half, as the Chargers have dominated Thursday’s game. Los Angeles has 228 yards to the Cowboys’ 84. Dallas has allowed two more sacks after giving up 12 the past two games combined.

An injury to kicker Nick Novak kept them from scoring more in the first half. After Novak missed a 35-yard field goal wide right on the Chargers’ first possession, the team announced Novak was questionable to return with a back injury. Punter Drew Kaser warmed up on the sideline.

The Chargers reached the Dallas 16, where they faced fourth-and-13. They went for it and Austin Ekeler gained 12 yards on a pass from Philip Rivers.

Los Angeles settled for short Novak field goal after reaching the Dallas 4 before the half, with the 22-yarder the only points scored so far.

Rivers has completed 15 of 19 passes for 219 yards, while Prescott is 9-for-10 for 46 yards. Neither team has established the run with the Chargers rushing for 9 yards and the Cowboys 49.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) will not return. The Cowboys list Martin as questionable, and he was riding a stationary bicycle on the sideline during the Cowboys’ final possession of the half.