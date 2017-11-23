Cowboys break touchdown drought to draw within 16-6

AP

Stop the presses: The Cowboys finally scored a touchdown. They had gone 26 consecutive drives without a touchdown before Rod Smith ran it in from 2 yards out with 12:48 remaining Thursday.

It cut the Chargers’ lead to 16-6 after Dak Prescott overthrew Terrance Williams on the two-point conversion.

The Cowboys’ last touchdown before Smith’s came two weeks ago against Atlanta, with 6:19 remaining in the first quarter. The 21-yard drive followed an Xavier Woods interception. Since then, opponents had outscored the Cowboys 80-9 before Smith’s score.

The Cowboys went 81 yards in nine plays, getting help with a 36-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback Trevor Williams.

Dallas, though, has not forced a Los Angeles punt today, and Philip Rivers already has passed for 370 yards.