Darrelle Revis excited about what he and Marcus Peters can do

Getty Images

The Chiefs dropped a Thanksgiving eve bombshell on the NFL with the announcement of a deal with cornerback Darrelle Revis, who has been out of the NFL since being released by the Jets ahead of the start of the 2017 league year.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the team has been in contact with Revis for a while and that last year’s wrist injury was the reason a deal wasn’t done sooner. Reid said Revis is “ready to go now” and “looks great physically” while Revis said he has some “water weight” he expects to shed easily once he’s on the field.

That wasn’t the case last year, when Revis said he was “way over” his desired weight after having offseason wrist surgery ahead of a disappointing year with the Jets. Revis suggested that erasing that memory was part of “the fuel I have to continue to play this game at a high level” and also said he’s looking forward to sharing the field with cornerback Marcus Peters.

“He is really awesome — I love the way he plays,” Revis said, via the Kansas City Star. “He has taken the league by storm. He is a very talented player and I am excited about what we can do.”

Reid didn’t rule out Revis playing this weekend because he knows defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s system from their time together with the Jets. He said he envisions Revis as a starter when he does get up to full speed and the Chiefs are hopeful that his full speed is close enough to his best days that their defense takes a step forward for the stretch run.