Devonta Freeman back for limited practice Thursday

AP

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman‘s recovery from a concussion took a step forward on Thursday.

Freeman did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but coach Dan Quinn said that he would get in a limited workout on Thanksgiving as the team prepares for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Freeman remains in the concussion protocol, but will make progress toward clearance if he’s symptom-free after going through the workout.

Freeman left the team’s Week Nine win over the Cowboys with the head injury and did not play against the Seahawks on Monday night. That was just the second game that Freeman has missed since joining the Falcons in 2014.

Punter Matt Bosher is out of practice with an ankle injury for the second straight day. They may need to make a roster move if he can’t go on Friday and they had Matt Wile, who played one game for them last year, in for a visit this week.