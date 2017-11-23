Everson Griffen would like some help naming a child

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen may have just paid a fee for crowd-sourcing the naming of his new child.

After sacking Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter, Griffen raised his jersey to expose a message which read: “I just had a baby boy, what should I name him?”

One would hope the league might have a sense of humor about it, but they haven’t always.

Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson was once fined $5,000 for doing the same thing, only his read: “Why so serious?” He was later penalized and benched by then-coach Chan Gailey for a similar “Happy New Year” message on his undershirt.

Perhaps in an era of increasing tolerance for celebrations — the Vikings were passing the stuffing after scoring their second touchdown — the league will cut Griffen some slack, at least if he names his son Roger.