Giants, Redskins trade field goals in lackluster first half

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins and New York Giants traded a pair of short field goals in taking a 3-3 tie into halftime on Thanksgiving night.

Nine punts, a turnover on downs and two short field goals encapsulated the lackluster first half. The teams combined to convert just 4-of-17 third down opportunities in the half and just 236 total yards before the break.

The Giants took the lead late in the second quarter after a 16-play drive stalled out at Washington’s 12-yard line. Aldrick Rosas converted the 30-yard field goal try to give New York a 3-0 advantage.

Kirk Cousins hit Jamison Crowder for 38 yards on Washington’s ensuing drive to move into Giants’ territory at the two-minute warning. However, three incomplete passes later resulted in a fourth punt of the half for Washington.

The Giants would follow with a three-and-out and their fifth punt of the half that gave Cousins possession back on the Giants’ side of the field with 1:04 left before the half. Ross Cockrell was flagged for pass interference on a throw to Josh Doctson that resulted in a 37-yard penalty to move Washington into the Giants’ red zone for the first time on the night.

Nick Rose‘s 28-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the half knotted the score into the break.