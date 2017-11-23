Jalen Collins clears waivers

Getty Images

Jalen Collins is a talented young cornerback, but NFL teams have apparently decided he’s not worth the trouble.

Collins, who was cut by the Falcons on Tuesday, cleared waivers on Wednesday. Picking Collins up for the last six games of the season would have cost only about $330,000 in salary, but there wasn’t a single team that wanted him even at that cost.

In the 2015 NFL draft, Collins fell to the second round despite having first-round talent after reports that he failed multiple drug tests at LSU. He’s had more problems in the NFL, having been suspended both this year and last year for more failed drug tests.

It’s still possible that Collins will sign as a free agent, but it appears that there’s not a lot of interest around the NFL in giving him a second chance.