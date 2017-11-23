Janoris Jenkins pick-six of Kirk Cousins ties game again

Getty Images

The New York Giants’ offense hasn’t been able to find the end zone yet tonight, but a big interception by Janoris Jenkins allowed them to draw even once again with the Washington Redskins late in the third quarter.

Kirk Cousins‘ pass for running back Byron Marshall deflected through Marshall’s hands and was intercepted by Jenkins, who made Cousins and other Washington defenders miss en route to a 53-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10-10.

Washington had taken the lead when Cousins connected with Jamison Crowder for a 15-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 50-yard drive on the team’s previous possession.

The Giants have mustered just 139 yards of total offense early in the fourth quarter. Finding a defensive touchdown from Jenkins has enabled them to keep up on the scoreboard.

Jenkins was injured on the return and briefly left the game but managed to return in the fourth quarter.