Jerry Jones encourages players, backs coaches

Posted by Charean Williams on November 23, 2017, 11:11 PM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated the obvious after Thursday’s 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

“We’re not a good team right now,” Jones said.

However, instead of piling on after the Cowboys’ third consecutive loss, Jones encouraged the players in a postgame meeting and then endorsed Jason Garrett and the coaching staff in his postgame comments.

Jones wouldn’t talk about what he said to the team, but players said the owner’s message was positive.

“He said I can sit here and [cuss] you and say this, that and the other,” running back Alfred Morris said. “At the same time, what is that going to accomplish? Nothing. Sometimes you just step away, give yourself a hug, recuperate and come back.”

The Cowboys, who entered the season among the NFC favorites after going 13-3 last season, have sunk to 5-6 and now face long odds to reach the postseason. Garrett, in his seventh full season as head coach, has made the postseason only twice and has a 63-52 career record.

Jones chose his words carefully when asked about Garrett’s future.

“I don’t want to look like they’re getting the proverbial endorsement,” Jones said. “That’s not what’s happening, the vote of confidence. I want to say it the best I can. That’s not what I’m saying. I feel good about our staff. I’m not equivocating about it. This is not the negative vote of confidence at all. I feel real good about [the staff].”

Jones said he is disappointed but “not shaken.” Thus, he isn’t going to shake things up.

Jones has made only one coaching change in the middle of a season, replacing Wade Phillips with Garrett in 2010.

“I really do believe in the old San Francisco [gold miner], right before the next pick, the guy that came behind him found it all,” Jones said. “So I think you keep going.”

6 responses to “Jerry Jones encourages players, backs coaches

  1. Jerry must be seeing a different game than everybody else. The defense looked liked they gave up, couldn’t tackle. Dak looks like a rookie. Garrett has no clue what to do. Yet, Jerry won’t let go of his puppet.

  2. Jason Garrett is a terrible head coach. He is now in his eighth season as Cowboys HC, and he’s made the playoffs twice. That’s Jeff Fisher territory. Jerry Jones fired Jimmy Johnson after two championships, fired Barry Switzer following his only losing season, fired Chan Gailey after two playoff seasons, fired Wade Phillips in the midst of his only losing season. Garrett like so many right-twice-per-day broken clocks, skates by on making the playoffs at a clip of twice per decade.

  6. Why not shake it up!? I mean they have shaken the season up already. Come out 2-3 after the bye week go 3-0 and now the last 3 games can barely score a td and been blown out completely.jerry You have already shaken up the cowboys fans season and the future so whats it going to hurt?!

