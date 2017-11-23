Jerry Jones encourages players, backs coaches

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated the obvious after Thursday’s 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

“We’re not a good team right now,” Jones said.

However, instead of piling on after the Cowboys’ third consecutive loss, Jones encouraged the players in a postgame meeting and then endorsed Jason Garrett and the coaching staff in his postgame comments.

Jones wouldn’t talk about what he said to the team, but players said the owner’s message was positive.

“He said I can sit here and [cuss] you and say this, that and the other,” running back Alfred Morris said. “At the same time, what is that going to accomplish? Nothing. Sometimes you just step away, give yourself a hug, recuperate and come back.”

The Cowboys, who entered the season among the NFC favorites after going 13-3 last season, have sunk to 5-6 and now face long odds to reach the postseason. Garrett, in his seventh full season as head coach, has made the postseason only twice and has a 63-52 career record.

Jones chose his words carefully when asked about Garrett’s future.

“I don’t want to look like they’re getting the proverbial endorsement,” Jones said. “That’s not what’s happening, the vote of confidence. I want to say it the best I can. That’s not what I’m saying. I feel good about our staff. I’m not equivocating about it. This is not the negative vote of confidence at all. I feel real good about [the staff].”

Jones said he is disappointed but “not shaken.” Thus, he isn’t going to shake things up.

Jones has made only one coaching change in the middle of a season, replacing Wade Phillips with Garrett in 2010.

“I really do believe in the old San Francisco [gold miner], right before the next pick, the guy that came behind him found it all,” Jones said. “So I think you keep going.”