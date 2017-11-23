Jerry Jones: Full ownership to discuss Roger Goodell’s contract at December meeting

Getty Images

While Jerry Jones confirmed he is standing down in his threat to sue his fellow owners, don’t expect the Cowboys owner to go away quietly in his fight over the process for extending Roger Goodell’s contract.

“The business of the standing down there didn’t necessarily mean that you’re not standing up someplace else,” Jones said after the Cowboys’ 28-6 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

In other words, he expects the full body of owners to discuss an extension for the Commissioner, even though the six-member Compensation Committee received unanimous authorization in May to finalize a deal.

“The [Compensation] Committee is being responsive, and we’re having some real owner participation,” Jones said. “I just want to say that we really have had, are having a lot of owner participation. So that’s a part of it. It doesn’t mean at all that we’re not really pursing what we want to get done, and that is have the owners in a very positive way give input and make everyone, including ourselves, accountable.”

Jones is adamant that all owners will discuss Goodell’s deal in an owners-only session at the December 13 meetings in Irving, Texas.

“That’s for sure,” Jones said of the owners-only session. “And I don’t want to speak for the circumstances are, but it is going to be firm, solid, an owners-only session that was called specifically for these issues.”

PFT reported earlier this week that Jones plans to seek a secret ballot of owners in connection with Goodell’s contract. A majority of 17 owners is required to trigger the process of secret balloting. A 75-percent majority of 24 votes will be needed to rescind or to revise the resolution that owners adopted with a 32-0 vote in May.