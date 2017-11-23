Kirk Cousins, Jamison Crowder lead Washington to 20-10 victory over Giants

Getty Images

A 14-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Josh Doctson with 3:31 remaining lifted the Washington Redskins to a 20-10 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

After a 33-yard Nick Rose field goal extended the lead with 1:49 to play, Kendall Fuller intercepted Eli Manning to seal out the victory for Washington.

Despite being without multiple starting offensive linemen and Cousins having to endure six sacks from the Giants’ defense, the Redskins managed to put together the needed drive in the closing minutes to get the victory.

Jamison Crowder caught seven passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. The Giants managed just 170 yards of total offense overall. Samaje Perine added 100 yards on the ground for Washington, with 97 yards coming in the second half.

Both teams struggles to move the football in the first half as they combine for nine punts, a turnover on downs and just a lone field goal each. While the Giants offensive issues worsened in the second half, Washington found ways to move the ball when Cousins wasn’t being sacked.

Cousins hit Crowder for a 15-yard touchdown to give Washington a 10-3 lead midway through the third quarter. A high throw from Cousins caromed through the hands of running back Byron Marshall and picked off by Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who returned the ball 53 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 10-10.

The touchdown pass from Cousins to Doctson put Washington back on top for good. A turnover-on-downs by the Giants set up the additional field goal by Rose to increase the lead. After a 27-yard pass from Eli Manning to Tavarres King moved the Giants across midfield, Fuller’s interception closed the door on the Giants.

Manning passed for just 113 yards on 27 attempts for New York as the Giants managed just seven first downs all night.