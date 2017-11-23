Lions hanging around, but Matthew Stafford goes down

Getty Images

The Lions are doing everything they can to hang around.

They’re getting some help from the officials, but got a huge scare as they were making things close.

Matthew Stafford just threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones to cut the Vikings lead to 27-23 early in the fourth quarter, but had to be tended to by athletic trainers after the play.

Stafford’s legs were rolled on by a Vikings defender after the launched the touchdown, and he walked gingerly off the field. They re-taped his right ankle on the sidelines.

The score kept them in a game with a number of dubious calls (a flimsy taunting call on Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, a non-call on a clear pass interference by Lions safety Tavon Wilson).

The Vikings opened the second half with the kind of drive that can crush spirits, running four times for 75 yards and an immediate touchdown and a 27-10 lead.

It appeared the Lions responded with a touchdown of their own, but they dragged their feet getting the extra point up and it might have cost them.

Darren Fells‘ reception was initially ruled a touchdown, but with the Lions slow to kick the ensuing extra point, the play was reviewed and reversed (correctly) since Fells pinned the ball against the ground as he was trying to control it.