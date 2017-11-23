Matthew Stafford hobbles after Lions loss

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford somehow was able to finish the game on Thursday. The question now becomes whether he’ll be able to play in 10 days, when the Lions face the Ravens in Baltimore.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has posted video of Stafford hobbling away from the podium, thanks to a right ankle injury suffered during the 30-23 loss to the Vikings.

Per Birkett, Stafford said he’s not 100 percent, but the “ticker’s ticking so I’ll be OK.”

The Lions may not be OK after falling to 6-5. They now trail the Vikings by three games with five to play.

Stafford originally injured the ankle in a Week Five loss to the Panthers. He missed no time due to the injury.

His backup is Jake Rudock, a sixth-round pick in 2016 with no regular-season game experience.