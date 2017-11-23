Mike Remmers inactive for Vikings, Ziggy Ansah in Lions lineup

Getty Images

Word on Thursday morning was that the Lions would get defensive end Ziggy Ansah back in the lineup against the Vikings and the team confirmed that’s the case with the release of their inactives 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Ansah is not on the list after missing the last two games with a back injury, which gives the Lions a pass rushing option against a Vikings offense that will be without right tackle Mike Remmers for the third straight week. Remmers was listed as questionable to play due to a concussion and is one of the team’s seven inactive players. Rashod Hill will start in his place.

Defensive end Brian Robison and safety Andrew Sendejo were also listed as questionable, but they are in the lineup. Quarterback Kyle Sloter, wide receiver Stacy Coley, running back Mack Brown, tackle Aviante Collins, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson join Remmers on the inactive list.

On the Detroit side, defensive end Dwight Freeney is, as expected, inactive a day after joining the team as a waiver claim. Punt returner Jamal Agnew and running back Dwayne Washington were ruled out on Wednesday due to injuries. Running back Tion Green, offensive lineman Don Barclay, offensive lineman Emmett Cleary and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga round out the inactives.