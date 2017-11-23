Mike Williams out; Nick Novak questionable to return

AP

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was carted off with a knee injury. The team downgraded him to out after initially listing him as questionable to return.

Williams was limited in practice this week.

He did not catch a pass in the first quarter before leaving.

The Chargers also are without a kicker, which explains why they have gained 167 yards but have no points.

Nick Novak injured his back in the first quarter, missing a 35-yarder wide right on the team’s first possession. The Chargers went for it on fourth-and-13 from Dallas 16. They gained 12 yards.

It marks the second consecutive week the Cowboys’ opponent has lost its kicker early in the game. Last week, it was Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who made the tackle on the opening kickoff, and exited for the locker room for a concussion check after missing a 34-yarder in the first quarter. He did not return and the Eagles went for two after every touchdown with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kicking off.

Punter Drew Kaser is kicking into the net for the Chargers.