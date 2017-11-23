No Dwight Freeney for Detroit on Thursday

AP

For most players who play on Thursdays, they get at least 96 hours between the end of one game and the start of another. For new Lions defensive end Dwight Freeney, the gap between the end of one game and the start of the next game would have been much shorter.

Freeney’s most recent team, the Seahawks, finished its most recent game at 11:49 p.m. ET on Monday. The next game for his new team begins less than 61 hours later.

Perhaps it’s for that reason that Freeney won’t play on Thursday. That’s what coach Jim Caldwell told Stacey Dales of NFL Network on Thursday morning.

So Freeney’s Detroit debut will come no earlier than Week 13, when the Lions play the Ravens in Baltimore.

The fact that the Lions are expected to get defensive end Ziggy Ansah back on Thursday diminishes the need for Freeney. Still, given his propensity to step up and make a big play in a big spot,