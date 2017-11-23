Report: Darrelle Revis signed two-year deal, could make $10 million in 2018

Getty Images

Cornerback Darrelle Revis has signed with the Chiefs and will be playing for free for the next six weeks, but there’s a chance for more in the future.

The Jets are paying Revis the $6 million in guaranteed money called for in his contract and there are offsets, so the veteran minimum salary he’ll be making with Kansas City will give the Jets some financial relief while leaving Revis with the same payout. If Revis plays well enough for the Chiefs to want him back next year, the contractual details will look different.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Revis signed a two-year deal with Kansas City and that it calls for Revis to make $10 million in 2018. The Chiefs would have to decide whether to keep him by the start of the next league year as the money would become guaranteed at that point.

Rapoport reports that there are also team-based incentives in this year’s deal. He can make $1.75 million if he plays in the AFC title game and another $1.75 million if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Per the report, that money would not be subject to offsets so a deep playoff run would make for a nice bonus after a late start to his season.